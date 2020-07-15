Gladys H. Johnson



Passed away peacefully at Palm City Nursing Home on July 12th.



Her husband of 57 year, Bill predeceased her in death in 2012 along with their son Billy in 1996.



Survivors include daughters Betty Lynn Hart (Michael) of Stuart and Barbara Andrade of Palm City



Grandchildren Kristin McKenzie, Michael and Kaitlynn Hart.



Sister Sonja Hanson (Bob) of Chicago and Brother Harry Helvig (Dee) of South Carolina along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Gladys was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 3, 1934. One of 6 children.



Her and Bill moved to Stuart in 1972 from Succasunna, NJ. She retired from Martin Memorial after 25 years as a medical transcriptionist.



She loved to cook and entertain.



She will be missed.



Funeral arrangements are through All County Funeral Home.



A private ceremony will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church 2655 SW Immanuel Drive, Palm City, FL 34990.









