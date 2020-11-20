Glen A Parker



Fort Pierce - Glen A Parker, 68 of Fort Pierce, Fl. Born May 16, 1952 in Fort Lauderdale, Fl died November 5, 2020. Survived by his wife of 38 years; Lisa M Parker and Daughter Nichole M Parker. A Celebration of Life will be held at Fort Pierce Yacht Club located 700 Indian River Dr. Fort Pierce, Fl. 34949 on November 28, 2020. Beginning at 11am. Glen made his home in Fort Pierce in 1986. Raised a family, working as a Diesel Mechanic, most recently w/CWR. He is well know for his hard work, no nonsense outlook on life while making his family his number one priority. May he rest in peace.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store