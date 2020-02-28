|
Glenn A Strunk of Vero Beach passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home after a long struggle with cancer.
Glenn was the owner of Strunk Funeral Homes and a beloved member of the community for many years.
He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Glenn was a member of The Vero Beach Lions Club, The Exchange Club of Vero Beach and The Vero Beach Elks Lodge #1774. He was an avid golfer, loved fishing, trips to the Bahamas, traveling in his motor home but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 40 years, Dorothy Strunk; children, Mary Kopchak (Danny), Kevin Strunk, April Strunk, Billy Whittaker (Sara), Tracy Whittaker Ross (Gavin), and Molly Hanks (Chris) all of Vero Beach; brother, Don Strunk (Gina); sister, Vonda Dixon (Bruce) and his 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandson as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Frank, Bob, Helen and Lucille.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 2206 16th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32960 in memory of Glenn A. Strunk.
Visitation will be held from 12-1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Central Assembly of God, 6767 20th Street, Vero Beach, FL with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Entombment will follow in Riverview Memorial Park, Ft. Pierce. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at
www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020