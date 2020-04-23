|
|
Master Chief Petty Officer Glenn Byron Carraway
Fort Pierce - Master Chief Petty Officer, Glenn Byron Carraway, 82, of Ft. Pierce, FL, passed away on April 11, 2020.
Glenn was born February 19, 1938 in Ft. Pierce, FL to Carl Frances and Alma McGee Carraway. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rosetta McAfee Carraway, and his son Anthony Carraway, his son and daughter-in-law, Roman & Karen Carraway, his two grandsons Joshua & Jordan Carraway. He is also survived by his sister Carlene Arnold and his two nieces, Lisa Arnold Shipley and Barbara Arnold Weldon and two nephews, Robert and Steve Tryon.
Glenn grew up in Ft. Pierce and later graduated from Clewiston High School. Upon graduation he attended Murray State College for a short while before enlisting in the Navy in July 1957.
While in the Navy, he had permanent duty aboard the USS Vulcan, USS Recovery, USNS Bowditch, USS Fremont and aboard Project ships USS Glover, USS McCloy and USS Barbey. Glenn was also attached to Beach Jumper Unit Two of Special Warfare Group, participating in Exotic Dancer III exercises aboard USS Donner. Glenn served as an instructor at U.S. Navy School Command, Treasure Island, California.
Glenn was attached to Naval Communications Command, Naval Research Laboratory and Naval Sea System command in the Washington D.C. area. While in Washington, Glenn also had the honor of being a member of the E8 and E9 Selection Board for FY 76. Glenn retired from the Navy after 21 years of service. It is also noted that Glenn was a member of Florida Army National Guard from August 1, 1955 until March 21, 1957.
Once Glenn retired from the Navy in 1977 he moved back to his hometown of Ft. Pierce. During this time he took several months off to build his own home where he lived up until his death. He later worked 17 years at the Tropicana Plant in Ft. Pierce as an industrial electrician before permanently retiring.
Upon retirement Glenn spent several years traveling and tracing his genealogy back to the 1600's to Virginia, emigrating from England. He was an active member of the Elks Lodge #1520 for 14 years. He enjoyed participating in the Elks Lodge plays, singing karaoke and the Scottish Highland Games.
He will be buried at White City Cemetery in Ft. Pierce, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020