Glenn Charles Thornbloom


1964 - 2020
Glenn Charles Thornbloom Obituary
Glenn Charles Thornbloom, 55, passed away peacefully at his residence on February 6, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

He was born on February 19, 1964 in Erie, PA to the parents of Conrad Thornbloom and Phyllis Yaple Thornbloom.

Glenn was a Master Electrician and owned a successful company.

Glenn was a devoted husband, son, brother, and uncle. Always there for who needed him. He loved to go fishing and hunting. Glenn was an avid reader. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 23 years, Regina Thornbloom of Port St. Lucie, FL; mother, Phyllis Thornbloom of Bellefonte, PA; sister, Linda Albright of Houtzdale, PA; brothers, Gordon Thornbloom of Lafayette, IN and Gary Thornbloom of Julian, PA; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date by the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service Tribute Center.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2020
