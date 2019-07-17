|
Glenn J. Harris
Port St. Lucie - Glenn J. Harris, age 79, of Port St. Lucie Fl, passed away peacefully July 3, 2019. Born and raised in Teaneck, NJ to the late Robert L. Harris and Madeline (Brewer) Schenck, he raised a family in Elmwood Park, NJ and then moved and lived most of the latter part of his life in Martin County, Florida.
He served in the US Navy, worked many years for Prudential Insurance. After he retired, he continued to help his clients with health insurance and other financial investments. Glenn was an avid reader, book collector, and enjoyed history and politics.
He is survived by his loving wife Darlene Harris of Port St.Lucie, Fl; his first wife and mother of his children, Ellen Falk, of Port St Lucie FL; his daughter Kathleen Heffernan of Hardyston, New Jersey, his son John Harris, (Suzanne) of Hawthorne, New Jersey; stepsons, Chris Ryan of Pt St Lucie FL, Scott Myrter, (Heather) of Jensen Beach FL, Shawn Myrter of Jensen Beach, FL. He is also survived by his two brothers Steven Harris, and Richard Harris, both of Peoria, AZ ; sister Marjorie Harris of Andrews, NC. Glenn was a wonderful and much loved grandfather to Mackenzie and Jack Heffernan, Joseph Ryan, Jackson Myrter and Ashlynn Myrter.
Our beloved Glenn, may the winds of Heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear, how very much we love and miss you and wish you were here, you will always and forever be in our hearts, until we meet again.
Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family. A private family memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations or online condolences can be made via neptunesociety.com
Published in the TC Palm on July 17, 2019