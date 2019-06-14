Glenn Prentice



Fort Pierce - Happy Birthday Honey! I Said a Prayer For You Today



I said a prayer for you today and know God Must have heard-I felt the answer in my heart although He spoke no word. I didn't ask for wealth or fame. I knew you wouldn't mind, I asked him to send treasures of a far more lasting kind. I asked that He'd be near you at the start of each new day. To grant you health and blessings and friends to share your way. I asked for happiness for you in all things great and small, but it was for His loving care I prayed the most of all.



With love, your wife, family and friends Published in the TC Palm on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary