|
|
Gloria A. Tremblay
Vero Beach - Gloria A. Tremblay, a resident of Vero Beach, FL died, November 11, 2019, she was 94. She had been a resident of Chelmsford, MA for 38 years.
She was the wife of Leo Tremblay for 73 years. Leo and Gloria were married in St. Cecilia's Church in Leominster, MA on September 28, 1946 and celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary. Gloria was born in Leominster, MA December 11, 1924, daughter of the late George and the late Rosanna (Flibbert) Boucher.
She graduated from St. Cecilia's School in Leominster, MA in 1940 and St. Bernard's High School in Fitchburg, MA in 1944.
Gloria was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Chelmsford, MA. She leaves a son, Deacon Frank Tremblay and his wife Virginia of Stoughton, MA; daughter Rosanna Kenney and husband Paul of Dracut, MA; daughter Mary Rurak Burke and husband Kevin of Methuen, MA.
She was a caring grandmother of seven grandsons: Mathew Tremblay of Kingwood, TX, Michael Tremblay of East Hampton, NY and Joseph Tremblay of Sag Harbor, NY, Nathan Kenney of Leominster, MA, Andrew Kenney of Lowell, MA, Troy Rurak of Methuen, MA and Dr. Evan Rurak, DMD of Norfolk, VA; five great-grandsons and four great-granddaughters.
Church services will be at St. Mary's Church, North Road Chelmsford, MA.
Burial will be at Pine Ridge Cemetery, 50 Billerica Rd, Rte 129-Chelmsford, MA.
Local arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019