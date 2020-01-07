|
Gloria M. Carreno
St. Lucie - Gloria M. Carreno, age 91, a longtime St. Lucie County resident passed away Sunday, December 29 in Gainesville, FL.
She was born April 6, 1928 in Tampa, FL and was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Carreno. Survivors include her son, Richard (Diane) Carreno of Gainesville, FL; and daughter Cynthia (Lee Adams) of Fort Pierce, FL; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606. www.beyourhaven.org
Gloria will be interred at White City Cemetery following a private family service.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020