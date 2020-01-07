Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Carreno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria M. Carreno

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria M. Carreno Obituary
Gloria M. Carreno

St. Lucie - Gloria M. Carreno, age 91, a longtime St. Lucie County resident passed away Sunday, December 29 in Gainesville, FL.

She was born April 6, 1928 in Tampa, FL and was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Carreno. Survivors include her son, Richard (Diane) Carreno of Gainesville, FL; and daughter Cynthia (Lee Adams) of Fort Pierce, FL; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606. www.beyourhaven.org

Gloria will be interred at White City Cemetery following a private family service.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -