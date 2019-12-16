|
Gordon Bruce Lundeen
Gordon Bruce Lundeen passed away on December 13, 2019 at the age of 68. Gordon was referred to by family as Bruce, his grandkids called him Poppy, colleagues called him Gordon, and some friends even referred to him as Mr. Fun.
He was born on August 23, 1951 and raised in Torrance, California. Bruce followed his parents to Pompano Beach, Florida after completing high school. After arriving in Florida, by fate's fortune he met the love of his life, Rebecca Darby. They married on May 26, 1974 in St. Augustine, Florida. They began a family and settled in Fort Pierce, Florida where they've resided since 1976.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Rebecca (Darby) Lundeen of Fort Pierce, FL; son, Gabriel Lundeen; daughter, Lisa (Gary) White of Fort Pierce, FL; grandchildren, Tyler (Emma) Temperley, of England, Darby White, Luke White, and Kobe White, all of Fort Pierce, FL.
Mr. Lundeen was preceded in death by his mother, Nola Lundeen and his father, Ivar Lundeen.
Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, www.samaratanspurse.org in honor of Gordon Bruce Lundeen.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. with the service to begin at 5:00 p.m. at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. All are welcome to attend a reception immediately following the service at Haisley Reception Center. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019