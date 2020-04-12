|
|
Gordon C Belshaw
Palm City - Gordon C Belshaw, 94, of Palm City, Florida passed away on April 12, 2020, after complications from a brief medical procedure.
Born in Highland Park, Michigan, but raised in Greenville Michigan. After Naval Service in World War 2, he graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering and Tau Beta PI Chemical Engineering Degree. He was immediately hired out of college by Eastman Kodak Company in Rochester, N.Y. He began a 40 year career in manufacturing and advanced to the Management Program at Harvard. This led to his continued advancement of becoming an Assistant General Manager of Kodak's largest plant of 25 thousand employees and a corporate Vice President.
He was a long time golfer, belonging to Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, NY for over 25 years and then to Monarch Country Club in Palm City, Fl for several years, before moving to Sandhhill Cove. He was an avid snow skier, teaching both his daughters to ski and ultimately buying their own ski chalet next door to Snow Ridge where they spent many years of enjoyment both in the summer and winter.
He was a member of the Stuart Congregational Church in Stuart, Fl where he was active for many years.
Survivors include his wife Betty C Belshaw, of almost 72 years, his daughter, Nancy B Kowalczyk and her husband Michael, grandson Andrew Peter Knauf and great grandson Jacob Ryan Knauf, sister Janet B Sibbersen and several nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents Charles and Edith Belshaw, sisters Edith Anne Kipp, Faith B Horvath, daughter Sally Lynn Knauf, and grandson Daniel Gordon Knauf.
There will be a private prayer service at a later date for family and friends.
The family asks that you make a donation to your choice in Gordon's memory.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020