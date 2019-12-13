|
Gordon Earl Cole
Vero Beach - Gordon was born in Chicago on Sept. 3, 1921, and moved to Montclair, NJ at an early age. Gifted with new ideas, he was an Eagle Scout, receiving Montclair High School's "MHS" student athlete award and played the saxophone in the Westmont Dance Orchestra. A degree from Amherst college followed where he was also manager of the baseball team and treasurer of Alpha Delta Phi. His last semester was in the Navy's V-7 program at Williams College before serving as an Able Body Seaman on a Navy tugboat and graduating as Ensign from the USNR Columbia Midshipmen's School.
Gordon next served as Gunnery Officer on the destroyer U.S.S. Stembel DD644 in 6 WWII Pacific invasions. The toughest was 3 sleepless weeks providing call fire and night star shell support for the 4th & 5th Marine Divisions at Iwo Jima. He always remembered the thrill of seeing Easy Company attempt to raise the first flag and then succeed planting the larger "Stars and Stripes" on Mt. Surabachi.
Careers with Victor Chemical; General Sales Manager of Air Reduction Chemical and Carbide Co.; V.P. of M&T Chemical's Coating & Inks Division; and Columbia's Graduate Executive Course in Business Administration, followed his service years.
Observing a new carbon free, dry painting or powder coating process in Europe, Gordon envisioned that it would replace liquid paint finishing for appliances, automobiles and many other industrial and household products.
Gordon saw the need for a trade organization and formed the Powder Coating Institute (PCI) for which he was the first Executive Secretary. PCI has since grown from 14 charter members to over 300 today.
He next formed GCA Associates that placed key personnel with major chemical, coating and equipment companies committed to this new technology. He also authored and presented world-wide several papers on the manufacture, application and emerging markets for powder coatings. With two partners, GCA Chemical Corp. was next formed and then with Gordon as Marketing Director, sold to Dutch State Mines.
He led two of his hometown Greenwich, CT. neighborhood associations to resist industrial encroachment and upgrade residential zoning. Gordon enjoyed dancing, tennis and golf and was a member of the Chemist Club, The Dancers that met 6 times a year to dance to the music of Lester Lanin at the St Regis; , and Coral Beach Club in Bermuda and the Belle Haven Club in Greenwich, Ct.
Semi-retired, Gordon moved his consulting GCA Associates business to Vero Beach, Fl. where he was very fortunate to meet his lovely and devoted wife Christine (Tina) of 34 years. In Vero, they were early members of the Hawks Nest Golf Club where Gordon headed the Green-tee group, The Moorings Club and Quail Valley Club. Gordon was also one of the early presidents for Spinnaker Point.
Gordon is survived by his wife Tina and daughters Hillary McAllister(& Udo Klumpp) of Olympia, WA and Jennifer Cole (& Lauren Michaels) of NYC, along with stepson Richard (& Valerie) Clark of Virginia Beach, VA., and stepdaughter Melissa Surrena (& Bill) of Harrisville PA and step-grandson Taylor Gitlitz and family. He was predeceased by his twin sister Madelene Guenther of NYC and wives Lucy Hillary of Cape Town, S.A. and Lillian Delmar of NYC and Greenwich, CT.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the UNA Hospice, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019