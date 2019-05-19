|
|
Gordon George Williams, Jr.
Age 83, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on May 8, 2019. A native of Vero Beach, Gordon served in the 82nd Airborne. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dachie; sons, Denny and Johnny; grandchildren, Katrina, Sean, Miranda and Dalton; great-grandson, Zach; brothers, Walter (Berdyne) and Robert (Brenda). He was predeceased by his son, Timothy and parents, Gordon and Ellen Williams. A memorial service will be held 2 pm, May 25th at First United Pentecostal Church, 25 27th Avenue, Vero Beach.
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home Cremat. www.coxgiffordseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 19, 2019