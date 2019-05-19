Services
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Pentecostal Church
25 27th Avenue
Vero Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon George Williams Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gordon George Williams Jr. Obituary
Gordon George Williams, Jr.

Age 83, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on May 8, 2019. A native of Vero Beach, Gordon served in the 82nd Airborne. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dachie; sons, Denny and Johnny; grandchildren, Katrina, Sean, Miranda and Dalton; great-grandson, Zach; brothers, Walter (Berdyne) and Robert (Brenda). He was predeceased by his son, Timothy and parents, Gordon and Ellen Williams. A memorial service will be held 2 pm, May 25th at First United Pentecostal Church, 25 27th Avenue, Vero Beach.

Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home Cremat. www.coxgiffordseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now