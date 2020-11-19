Grace Di Matteo
Vero Beach - Grace Di Matteo, 91, of Vero Beach passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020 at the Indian River hospital after a brief illness. She was in the presence of family and a very dear friend as she quietly left this life.
Grace was born in Nashua, NH to Arlon Wellington Jennison and Mildred Wilkenson (Taylor).
Her beloved husband, Eliseo (Lee) Di Matteo whom she married in 1978 predeceased her in 1987. Her sister Dorothy (Jennison), her stepmother, Phyllis Jennison and a stepbrother Everett Crosscup also predeceased her.
She is survived by her stepdaughter Linda (Di Matteo) Murphy of Sunapee, NH and a stepson, Richard Di Matteo and his wife Katherine of Leyden, MA, step-grandsons, Matthew, Benjamin, Nicholas, step-granddaughter Elisha and her husband Rich, step-great-granddaughters Asha and Juniper and by her stepbrother William Crosscup. Grace is also survived by her cherished care givers Jay Fulcher, his wife Davie and their daughter Jayda.
Grace graduated from Nashua High School in 1946 and was immediately employed by New England Tel and Tel (later Verizon) from 1946 until her retirement in 1981. As a manager she traveled extensively throughout Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.
Grace was a life-long resident of New Hampshire until she moved to Florida in 1991. She also enjoyed many summers at Lake Sunapee with her late husband and family.
Throughout her life, Grace was an avid golfer and served as Treasurer of the Fairwinds Women's Golf League for many years. She was active in the Grove Isle Community in Vero Beach, enjoying various pursuits, including bowling, bingo and mahjong.
Grace belonged to the Community Church of Vero Beach.
Grace has been a member of the Pilgrim Chapter, No 55, Order of the Eastern Star since 1949 and has served as Worthy Matron.
Her varied interests include gardening, reading, traveling and spending time with family and friends. A gourmet cook, Grace loved to entertain and was highly regarded for her culinary skills.
Grace will be remembered for her sweet disposition, her warm, welcoming manner, generosity and unfailing optimism. Her positive outlook on life was evident until she took her last breath.
Those who wish may make a donation in her memory to the charity of their choice
.
Burial services will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach, Florida
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com