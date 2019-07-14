Services
Haisley Funl, Cremation Service & Tribute Center
2041 Bayshore Blvd
Port Saint Lucie, FL 34984
(772) 879-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Gelardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Helen Gelardo


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Helen Gelardo Obituary
Grace Helen Gelardo

Port St. Lucie - Grace Helen Gelardo, 85, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida passed away July 10, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida. Grace was born on October 30, 1933 in Rochester, New York. She moved to Port Saint Lucie, Florida in 1976 coming from Webster, New York. Grace worked many years for Grumman and Indian River State College before retiring. Survivors include; sons, Daniel Gelardo and Michael (Lori) Gelardo; four grandchildren; three great- grandchildren and sister-in-law, Joyce (Nate) Rivaldo. Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Michael P. Gelardo. Arrangements are under the guidance of Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd Port Saint Lucie, Florida 34984.
Published in the TC Palm on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now