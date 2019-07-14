|
|
Grace Helen Gelardo
Port St. Lucie - Grace Helen Gelardo, 85, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida passed away July 10, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida. Grace was born on October 30, 1933 in Rochester, New York. She moved to Port Saint Lucie, Florida in 1976 coming from Webster, New York. Grace worked many years for Grumman and Indian River State College before retiring. Survivors include; sons, Daniel Gelardo and Michael (Lori) Gelardo; four grandchildren; three great- grandchildren and sister-in-law, Joyce (Nate) Rivaldo. Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Michael P. Gelardo. Arrangements are under the guidance of Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd Port Saint Lucie, Florida 34984.
Published in the TC Palm on July 14, 2019