Grace Mae Kopp



Port St. Lucie - Grace Mae Kopp, 93, of Port St Lucie, Florida, formerly of Dubuque, Iowa died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones.



Grace was born on May 18,1927 in Stockton, California, the middle daughter of Antone and Josephine (Bennincasa) Silva. She enjoyed a happy childhood with her best friends and sisters, Hazel and Josephine. Grace graduated from Manteca High School, where she was the band majorette, making memories she would share with her great grandchildren decades later.



In February 1947, Grace met Lyle, a navy sailor at a USO dance in Stockton, California. He turned out to be the love of her life and they married on June 25, 1948. They were blessed with five children.



Grace and Lyle moved to Dubuque, Iowa where they spent 40 years as partners in their real estate businesses. Since 1989, Grace has been enjoying her retirement in Florida.



Grace loved bowling, golfing, shopping and was an accomplished artist. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her great grandchildren.



She will be remembered for her endless generosity, humorous quick wit, beautiful smile, and infinite love for her friends and family.



Those left to honor her memory include Lyle, her beloved husband of 72 years; her children, Robert and Sharon Kopp of Port St Lucie, Florida; Karen and Richard Johnson of Port St Lucie, Florida; Sherri Kopp of Cartersville, Virginia; David and Terry Kopp of Ankeny, Iowa; her 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; and her sister, Josephine and Marvin Bohling of Richland, Washington.



Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Antone and Josephine; her sister Hazel; and her youngest son, Michael.



A memorial service will be held at a later date in Port St Lucie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Saint Bernadette Catholic Church of Port St Lucie, Florida.









