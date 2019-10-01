|
Grace Mary Zettler-Fidiam
Port St Lucie - Our beloved Mother Grace Mary Zettler-Fidiam, nee Grace Mary Monte died on September 14, 2019 in Fredericksburg, VA. She was born August 8, 1940 in Brooklyn, New York and was raised there. She lived in Northern Virginia for over 30 years, and retired to Port St. Lucie, Florida.
In Brooklyn she completed St. Brendan's High School then went to St. Mary's School of Nursing and became a registered nurse. She enjoyed family "cousin" parties, adventures to Coney Island and other notable places in New York. In Virginia, Grace worked as an operating room nurse while raising her three children as a single mother. She held staff and leadership positions at various hospitals in the District of Columbia and in Northern Virginia. Grace provided for her children in every way including creating many vacations and leading them all to college. In 1988 she married for a second time to John F "Jack" Fidiam. She and Jack loved country dancing and hosting family gatherings.
Grace's retirement to Port St. Lucie was full of adventures at home and abroad with family and many dear friends she loved very much. Her port of calls where numerous and excitingly took her around the globe. Grace cared deeply for those in her life and always heeded the call when one was in need. She was a devout catholic and volunteered in various capacities, including being a Eucharistic Minister at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port St. Lucie.
Grace is predeceased by her husband John F. "Jack" Fidiam and her parents Thomas and Ann Monte.
She is survived by her daughter Lynelle (Jim) Kapinos, son Christopher (Dushyanthi) Zettler, and daughter Susie (Greg) Cunningham. She is further survived by her granddaughters Lynelle Cunningham, Annie Cunningham, Lauren Kapinos, and Lyndsey Kapinos. She is also survived by her brother Thomas J. Monte, nieces, nephews, and many cousins.
A funeral mass and life celebration will be held at 11:00am Saturday October 5, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2330 SE Mariposa Avenue, Port St. Lucie, Florida 34952. She will be interned at St. John's cemetery in Brooklyn, New York at a later date.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019