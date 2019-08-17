|
Grace S. Bryant
- - Gracie was born in Washington, D.C. on April 15, 1928. Gracie has 1 sister and brother-in-law, Bob & Alice Powers, living in Ocala, FL. She graduated from Eastern High School in Washington, D.C. in 1946, graduated college in Philadelphia and entered Nurses Training at Hahnemann Medical College, Philadelphia, PA. After receiving her R.N. degree, she returned to Washington, D.C. and attended American University to study Nursing Education. At the same time, she worked at the hospital where she was born. In 1956, Grace was commissioned into the U.S. Army while working at Sibley Hospital in Washington, D.C. In 1958, Grace moved to Fort Pierce, FL and was working at Memorial Hospital. In 1961, she was called back into active duty and was Honorably Discharged in October of 1962. Grace retired from Lawnwood Medical Center, serving in the surgery department for many years. Grace & her husband, Bill Bryant found a new interest in Agriculture. Starting a Charolais Cattle Ranch on Brocksmith Road. She became deeply embedded in the beef industry and very active in the Cattle Women's organization. Continually reaching out to the younger FFA and 4-H Clubs, working with children and serving the community. Not forgetting her 1st love, nursing; she and Dr. Maxwell King established the School of Nursing at I.R.C.C. (at that time), now I.R.S.C. Establishing scholarships for those in need of financial help, her legacy lives on to this day as her scholarships continue. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 12:00 PM at 302 S. Brocksmith Road, come and join her friends and share the food and memories of Grace S. Brant, a legend in our era. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
