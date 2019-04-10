|
|
Grady A. Vickers, Jr.
Vero Beach, FL
Grady A. Vickers, Jr., 87, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019 at Hospice House in Vero Beach, Florida. He was born in Gastonia, North Carolina on November 8, 1931 to Marjorie (Windham) and Grady A. Vickers, Sr. Raised in Washington, D.C., he graduated from Calvin Coolidge High School. He received an AA from Georgia Military College in 1952 and earned a BA in Sociology/Psychology from the University of Maryland in 1956, where he was a member of the Eta Chapter of Phi Sigma Kappa.
Grady married his high school sweetheart, Nancy (Corrick) while attending the University of Maryland. Upon graduation, the couple joined the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and embarked on a life of adventure. Grady served in the Clandestine Service for 35 years and was posted in Spain, Ecuador, Viet Nam, and Mexico. Often utilizing his fluent Spanish, Grady worked for an additional 21 years as a contract instructor abroad. He set foot in more than 100 countries.
Grady and Nancy retired in Vero Beach, Florida in 1993, where they planted roots in the Timber Ridge tennis community. He was active in the Space Coast Miata Club and enjoyed the many club trips across Florida, driving the Daytona Speedway, and taking on America's number one sports car road, The Dragon's Tail, in the Great Smokies. He was an active member of the Central Intelligence Retirees' Association, the Association of Former Intelligence Officers, the Vero Beach Tennis Club, the IRC Republican Executive Committee, The Mount Kenya Safari Club, and Sam's Club.
His love of sports began at the age of six when he attended several Redskins games during the team's 1937 inaugural year. As a teenager, he was a hot dog boy during Washington Senators baseball at Griffith Stadium. Grady spent many years playing soft ball, volley ball, skiing, and bowling. He was an avid tennis player in his later years. He coached little league baseball for his eldest son and softball for Nancy's CIA team. Grady was a loyal fan of the Redskins, the Washington Nationals, the Maryland Terrapins, and a season ticket holder for Vero Beach High School football.
Grady and Nancy celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in February. He was a two-time cancer survivor and survived a brain injury sustained on the tennis court. He was predeceased by his son, Grady A. Vickers III and is survived by his wife Nancy; children Lee Vickers of Falls Church, Va and Cristina V. Klema (Martin) of Williamsburg, Va; brother W. Windham Vickers of North Myrtle Beach SC; and sister-in-law Miyoung Corrick of Vero Beach.
A gathering of family and friends will be held 2-4 pm, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Strunk Funeral Home. Burial at the Rockville Cemetery in Rockville, Maryland will take place at a later date. Condolences may be shared online at strunkfuneralhome.com and memorial contributions may be made in Grady's name to VNA Hospice House, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, Fl 32960.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 10, 2019