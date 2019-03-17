|
|
Gregory Dee Crislip
Jensen Beach, FL
Gregory Dee Crislip, 68, died 2/28/19 surrounded by family. He was a longtime Jensen Beach resident who loved his family, the ocean, diving, fishing, and gardening. He opened the first health food store in Jensen Beach, Nautical Natural Foods. He also worked as a finish and boat carpenter and was owner of a cabinet installation company. He was affectionately known as Fruitman to friends and family and known for generously sharing his amazing, organic, homegrown fruit.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 17, 2019