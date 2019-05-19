|
Gregory George Bobka
Port St. Lucie, FL
Gregory George Bobka, age 28, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, passed away on May 9, 2019.
A native Floridian, Gregory was born in Palm Beach Gardens. He worked as an installer, installing windows and doors. Greg had a pure and genuine heart, and smile that would light up the room. He adored his niece and nephew and spending time with his family. Greg was always there, willing to lend a hand. He also enjoyed Motor Cross and boating in his spare time.
Greg was the devoted son of Rita McCarthy and stepfather John McCarthy, and father Gregory Bobka and partner Irene Manning; loving brother of Rachel and Jeff Valdez, Joseph and Eva Demauro, and Matthew and Noelle Demauro; adored grandson of Dolores Acosta; cherished uncle of Andrew and Olivia Valdez; beloved nephew of John and Christine Acosta; and dear cousin of Robert and Michael Acosta.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1pm on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port St. Lucie. Inurnment will follow at Fernhill Memorial Gardens in Stuart.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home, 526 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953. For more information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on May 19, 2019