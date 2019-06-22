Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Gregory Paul Green Obituary
Gregory Paul Green

Woodland, AL - Memorial services for Gregory Paul Green, age 33, of Woodland, AL, will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Shiloh Baptist Church with Rev. David Daniel officiating.

Mr. Green passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Columbus, Georgia.

Survivors include his parents, Doug and Pamela Skidmore of Woodland, AL; two brothers, Brad Green (wife, Kaley) of Odenville, AL and Clinton Orr (wife, April) of Florence, AL; maternal grandmother, Eloise Owens; uncle, Scott Owens; aunt, Angie Leal; and several cousins.

A Ft. Pierce, Florida native, Mr. Green was born on January 3, 1986, the son of Doug and Pamela Owens Skidmore. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Eleanor Skidmore and grandfather, Larry Owens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Alliance for Mental Illness, P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297. Online condolences may be expressed at www.benefieldfhwedowee.com.
Published in the TC Palm on June 22, 2019
