|
|
Gunter J. Heitmann
Palm City - Gunter J. Heitmann, 88, of Palm City, Florida, passed away on June 1, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Germany, Gunter emigrated to New York in 1951, where he met his beloved wife Renate. Together they owned and operated Franklin Fuel Oil Company on Long Island before retiring to Palm City in 1987. He was an avid golfer and loved to travel.
Gunter is survived by his wife, Renate Heitmann, his daughters, Doris Heitmann Kidd and her husband Jack, of Baltimore, MD, and Susan Heitmann Herr and her husband Bill, of Denver, CO; his grandchildren Jack Kidd, Chris Kidd, Antonia Herr, and Nathan Herr; his great-grandchildren Jay Kidd and Nora Kidd; his sister, Lisa Paraskevas of Astoria, NY, and his brother, Walter Heitmann and his wife Heide, of Germany.
Gunter was drafted into the German Army at age 14, at the end of World War II and then into the US Army shortly after arrival in America.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Forest Hills Palm City Chapel with service at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow with military honors in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Palm City. www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com .
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sandhill Cove Foundation, 1500 Southwest Capri Street, Palm City, Florida 34990, in Gunter's memory.
Published in the TC Palm on June 4, 2019