Gustav Alexander Olofsson
- - Gustav Alexander Olofsson, known by friends as "Al", passed away peacefully with his family by his side, June 11, 2019. He will be long remembered for his love and respect of family, his successful business, and his 69 year marriage to Patricia, whom he met in college. They spent many years in Michigan, Florida, and enjoyed numerous travels, hobbies which they lovingly shared with their family, and friends. Al will be remembered for his delightful sense of humor, which he shared gleefully. His full obituary is available online: Stone Funeral Home, Petoskey, Mi.
Published in the TC Palm on June 23, 2019