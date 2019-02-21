Services
Guy Newton

Guy Newton Obituary
Guy Newton

Vero Beach, FL

Guy Newton, 95, of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away on Feb. 8th. Guy lived in Cuyahoga Falls and Mogadore for over 55 years, with his wife of 63 years, Mary Kathryn. After a long career with Dupont, Guy traveled with Mary Kay across the U.S. and Canada. They wintered on the Outer Banks and volunteered at the National Parks both in NC and Ohio. They were active hikers, birders and gardeners. He was preceded in death by his wife, and is survived by his daughter Robin of Vero Beach, Florida, son Barry (Barbara) of Peninsula, Ohio. Donations in honor of Guy and Mary Kathryn Newton may be made to Summit Metro Parks Foundation, 975 Treaty Line Rd., Akron, OH 44313. Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory, Treasure Coast Chapel. www.allcounty.com
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 21, 2019
