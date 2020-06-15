Gwen (Sandy) Solon
Jensen Beach - Gwen (Sandy) Solon, 86, of Jensen Beach, passed away peacefully at home Thursday June 11, 2020. She was born in Minneapolis, MN and had been a resident on Hutchinson Island since 1994, having retired with her husband Ron from Duluth, MN. She was an active volunteer with the Friends of the Martin County Library system working at the Book Depot, and was involved with the Treasure Coast Chapter of the Brandeis National Committee. Sandy was a member of Temple Beth El Israel.

Sandy was known for her love of books. She was a voracious reader consuming two to three books a week and always knew which novels to recommend to her friends and family. Sandy loved going to movies, plays, the ballet and dinner with her friends. She traveled the world. She also loved nature and animals and her cat never left her side.

She is survived by her sons, Jeff Solon (Karyn) of Durango, CO and John (Lori) Solon of Waban, MA and grandchildren, Benjamin (Corey), Jacob, and Mollie.

Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Solon and her brother, Ronald Mann.

The Family held a private burial at Forest Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Solon's memory to Friends of the

Martin County Library System, Blake Library, 2351 SE Monterey Road, Stuart, FL 34996.

www.mclsfriends.orgGwen (Sandy)SolonJensen Beachwww.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com




Published in TC Palm from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.
