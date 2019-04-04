|
|
H. Dale Hoffa
Palm City, FL
H. Dale Hoffa, Jr, 92 of Palm City, FL surrounded by family, went to be with the Lord on March 30, 2019. He was a WWII army veteran. He is survived by his daughters Linda and Susan; sons, James, Charles and Michael; ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was born in Haddon heights, NJ, where he owned and operated a Carvel ice cream store before moving to Florida in 1972. Once in Martin County, he owned and operated a pool company. After the sale of his pool company, he began working with the Martin County Sheriff department, where he worked security at the courthouse. He worked with the Sheriff's Department until his retirement in 2011 at the age of 84.
He was the past President and very involved with the Children's Emergency Resources Inc. When he wasn't volunteering with them, he was an active member of The First United Methodist Church, Chaplin for the Ziba Grotto, American Legion Post 62, an active member of Acacia for 60 years Lodge 163 F & AM, Stuart, Scottish Rite Body Valley of Lake Worth, past President of the Republican Club of Martin County, Member of the Sons of the American Revolution and the 2013 Jefferson Award winner for the Treasure Coast.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, the theatre and golf. He was also a avid coin collector and history buff.
Dale's service will be at the First United Methodist Church, 1500 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Children's Emergency Resources Inc., P.O. Box 2623, Stuart, FL 34995. Phone (772) 223-0979, www.childrenemergencyresourses.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Aycock Funeral Home, Stuart, Florida.
Please visit and sign our online guest register book at www.aycockfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 4, 2019