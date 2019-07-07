|
|
H. David Jones
Port St. Lucie - Dave Jones of Port St. Lucie passed away at Hospice of the Treasure Coast on June 20, 2019, following a short battle with lung cancer and succumbing to a heart attack, enjoying his smokes and high balls. He was 73.
Dave was the loving husband of Beverly (formerly Fuchs and Gelfont), with whom he shared twenty-eight years of marriage, who survives him.
Born in Pontiac Michigan he was the son of Rogers and Irene Jones, who predeceased him.
Dave was most recently employed by TentLogix. He was by trade a master machinist, mechanic, yacht builder, fabricator - basically he could engineer to create anything and fix everything. Dave was an avid fisherman and thoroughly enjoyed building and flying radio-controlled airplanes. He lived his life and on his terms.
Surviving Dave is his sister Lou Ellen Love of Jackson Hole, WY; his children (biological and through marriage) Jesse Jones, Shari Gelfont Williams, Esquire (Emmitt Gardner), Captain Geoff Horowitz (Donna), Ronnie Gelfont, John Horowitz, Robin Jones and Felice Shiloh (Aaron). Known as Papa Dave by his grandchildren, Frankie Williams, Brooke Gelfont, A.J. Williams, Rocky Gelfont, Stephanie Williams, Daniel Shiloh, Noah Shiloh, Jonny Shiloh and Sophia Shiloh; and great-grandson Isaiah Gelfont-Ewing.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Edward Jones, sister Linda Sellers and daughter, Lindsay.
Relatives and friends are invited to the memorial service on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM at The Saint Lucie School, Saint Lucie Village, 2501 North Old Dixie Highway, Fort Pierce, FL 34946.
Published in the TC Palm from July 7 to July 12, 2019