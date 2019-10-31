|
H. Josef "Joe" Ufner
Fort Pierce - Josef Ufner, 89, passed away on October 28th, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
Josef was born on February 21st, 1930, in Berlin, Germany. Due to the unstable economy pre-war, his mother and father chose to flee to Barcelona Spain, where Joe grew up. Following his schooling, he was offered a position as a professional soccer player. Instead of diving into the world of sports, he chose to return to Germany, where he met his wife Dorothea Ufner (Traut).
Joe immigrated to the United States in 1954, with his wife Dory and two children, Rebeka and Felix, where they later became American Citizens. Joe spent most of his life working for Singer Sewing Machines Corporation, World Headquarters, where he retired as a Regional Director. After retiring from Singer in 1982, Joe who could never sit still, was the co-founder of Horn of American, importing sewing machine cabinets from Germany. Joe who was Vice President of the company, ran the business from Ft. Pierce until his retirement in 1995.
Joe and his wife Dory semi-retired in 1982, moving first to Queens Cove for 11 years. They later moved to Meadowood Country Club where they have spent the last 26 years in full retirement. Joe loved to ski, boat, play tennis, travel and on occasion, golf. Most importantly, Joe loved to spend time with his wife and family.
Josef is survived by his wife Dorothea Ufner of Ft. Pierce, FL and his four children, Rebeka Dvorak of Riverton, WY, Felix Ufner of Cheyenne, WY, Deborah Lake (formerly Monroe) of Amalia, NM and Barbara Stramel (formerly Costello) of Ft. Pierce, FL. Seven grandchildren & ten great grandchildren, along with in-laws thereof - Devon Dvorak, and son Elijah. Leif Dvorak and wife Paige, Joseph Costello and wife Kristina, children Kallie and Jayden. Alison Monroe Larson, and husband Matt, children Benjamin and Avery. Richard Costello, and wife Jessica, children Jacoby, Eleanor, Mae and Harper. Amber Monroe and daughter Elle. And Ethan Lake.
Josef was preceded in death by his father, Fawjus M. Ufner and mother Gerda R. Ufner (Scholz).
