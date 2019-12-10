|
|
Harlen Marion
Palm City - Harlen Wilford Marion, 83, of Palm City, Florida passed away on December 6, 2019, with family by his side. He was a resident of Florida since he was a young boy in elementary school. He loved hunting and fishing and his family was a very important part of his life. He was a hardworking man whose focus was on supporting his family. He is predeceased by his Wife, Brenda, who was called home in 2017. He is survived by his son, Lee Marion (Lorrie), his daughter Tammy Sheltra (Bobby) and his daughter Tina Marion; four grandchildren James Sheltra, Daniel Marion, Nicole Marion and Chelsey Marion (predeceased by his grandson Carl Padgett); and eleven great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his family. www.trasurecoastseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019