Harlley "Mac" E. McKean
Harlley "Mac" E. McKean, beloved husband for 44 years of Betsy McKean, died March 22nd at the VNA Hospice House of Vero Beach at 89 years of age. A lifelong learner, Harlley spent his career in the field of education as a professor of math and statistics at several major universities including Univ.of Ca, Berkley, Purdue, and The Univ. of Kentucky. He was noted as a fine and compassionate teacher and was author or coauthor of some 60 papers, most of which appeared in various scholarly journals. He and his wife, Betsy have lived in Vero Beach for 20 years, having also lived briefly in Calabasas, CA.
The McKeans have been members of Community Church in Vero Beach, where Harlley will be buried in the Memorial Garden. The McKeans have served as tutors at Dodgertown and various other elementary schools in town. Harlley was also an accomplished bridge player, teacher, and director. He achieved the distinction of Silver Life Master and was a member of the Vero Beach Bridge Center and the American Contract Bridge League. He also enjoyed playing at the Vero Beach Community Center.
In addition to his wife, Betsy, he is survived by 5 children: Jennifer Benjamin, Lake Oswego, OR., Kerry McKean Bublitz, Calabasas CA. Michael McKean, San Diego, CA., Greg McKean, Albany, CA., and John McKean, Santa Rosa Beach, FL. and two stepchildren, Lisa Wilcox, Vero Beach, FL. and Todd Bublitz, Calabasas,CA. and twelve grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, and a sister, Sharon Patish, Miami, FL. A memorial service is planned for later.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020