Harold Lee Jackson, Sr.
Stuart - Harold Lee Jackson, Sr, 83, passed away peacefully at Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Stuart, FL on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was born in Blackville, SC and moved to Stuart, FL immediately after birth. He attended Stuart Training School and graduated in the class of 1953. He worked many years and retired from Grumman/Vought Aircraft.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his loving and devoted wife of forty-five years, Altamese Christie Jackson; three sons; four daughters; three step daughters; two god daughters; a host of grand and great grand children; brother and sister-in-law's, nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at Love Temple Church of God by Faith. Service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1pm at Love Temple Church of God by Faith, 505 SE Florida St. Stuart, FL 34994.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 15, 2019