Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Love Temple Church of God by Faith
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Love Temple Church of God by Faith
505 SE Florida St.
Stuart, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Lee Jackson Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Lee Jackson Sr. Obituary
Harold Lee Jackson, Sr.

Stuart - Harold Lee Jackson, Sr, 83, passed away peacefully at Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Stuart, FL on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was born in Blackville, SC and moved to Stuart, FL immediately after birth. He attended Stuart Training School and graduated in the class of 1953. He worked many years and retired from Grumman/Vought Aircraft.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his loving and devoted wife of forty-five years, Altamese Christie Jackson; three sons; four daughters; three step daughters; two god daughters; a host of grand and great grand children; brother and sister-in-law's, nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at Love Temple Church of God by Faith. Service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1pm at Love Temple Church of God by Faith, 505 SE Florida St. Stuart, FL 34994.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.