Harold Price Schrack, Jr. went home to be with Jesus on July 31, 2019 in Speculator, NY after wearing his earthly body out by serving his Savior to the end. He joined Emma, his beloved wife of 58 years, who preceded him three years earlier.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Sebastian Christian Church, Sebastian, FL on Saturday, Dec. 28th at 11am with a fellowship luncheon to follow. All are welcome.

To read the full obituary: www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com/notices/Harold-SchrackJr
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
