Harold Thompson
Port St. Lucie - Harold R. "Tommy" Thompson, 94 passed away quietly in his sleep at his Port St. Lucie home on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
Harold was born in McDermott, Ohio, his parents were Paul & Mabel (Freeman) Thompson. His nick name "Tommy" which he was given from classmate "Roy Rogers", became part of him at an early age and remained with him his entire life. Baseball and Basketball was a highlight in high school opening the door for him to play minor league baseball for "The Red Socks" in New Orleans but "Uncle Sam" needed him more. He enlisted in the United States Navy and he proudly served his country for 6 ½ years during WWII and The Korean War. After the Navy he returned to Portsmouth, Ohio working for The "Portsmouth Times" newspaper. During this time he became a Master Mason in the Aurora Lodge No. 48. In 1953 the exciting allure of sunshine, palm trees, and golf brought him to Fort Lauderdale, FL. Once there he landed a job in advertising with the Miami Herald. For the next thirty-five years Tommy would advance through the ranks to retire as the major accounts manager in 1988.
Upon retirement Tommy and Jackie Quinn moved to Port St. Lucie. They enjoyed golfing, traveling, watching all sports and times together with all their wonderful neighbors and friends. Several years after Jackie passed away Tommy met a special friend, Terry Urso. The two of them enjoyed wonderful food, casinos, and companionship throughout his final days.
People who will miss him most are his niece, Karen (Daryl) Booy, his great-nephew Sean (Melinda) Booy and their three sons, his special friend Terry Urso and his step-daughter Sherrill Williams.
Passing before Tommy were his parents, his only sister, Norma (Thompson) Brady and his great-niece Angela Booy.
A Memorial Service with Mason Rights will be held in Tommy's Memory at the Lake Charles Clubhouse on October 12th at 1:30 in Port St. Lucie. Your gift to Treasure Coast Hospice in Tommy Thompson's memory or another will be greatly appreciated.
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 4, 2019