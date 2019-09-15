|
Harris Webber
Vero Beach - Harris Webber, age 79, passed away September 11 from complications of Lewy Body Dementia. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts and is survived by his wife, Myra, of 57 years, daughters Megan (Max) DeZara, Kathleen(Bryan) McCollam and Kirstin (Kevin) Fitzgibbons and grandchildren: Lauren, Brian, Ian,Will, Tate and Whitney. Harris founded Harris Webber, Ltd located in the northern suburbs of Chicago. He served on the Boards of GYAC, Hospital District of Vero Beach, FL, and Councilman for the Town of Orchid, FL. Prior to moving to Vero Beach, FL, Harris lived in Lake Forest, Illinois. The family thanks his caregivers Tamara Krom and Marc Hugues. A Celebration of his life will be held in November. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimers and Parkinsons Association of Vero Beach or VNAHospice House of Vero Beach. online condolences: CoxGiffordSeawinds.com HarrisWebberVeroBeachcoxgiffordseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 15, 2019