Harry B. Aufderheide Jr.
1930 - 2020
Harry B. Aufderheide, Jr

Hobe Sound - Harry B. Aufderheide, Jr., 90, of Hobe Sound, FL passed away on July 13, 2020. For 75 years, he was a resident of Palm Beach County where he worked for the School Board until his retirement in 1992. His daughter, Cathy Aufderheide; grandson, Pierce David Womble; and his sisters, Elizabeth Neher and Arlene Deas, survive Harry. His wife, Elizabeth F. Aufderheide, preceded him in death. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Christopher Catholic Church.




Published in TC Palm from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
