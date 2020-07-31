1/1
Harry E. Toban
Harry E. Toban

Vero Beach - April 2, 1925 - July 24, 2020

Harry (Toby) Toban, 95, of Vero Beach, passed away July 24th at Palm Garden.

Harry was born April 2, 1925 in Sebring, Ohio to the late John Delmar and Alice Scalley Toban. He graduated McKinley High School, Sebring, Ohio in 1943, at which time he enlisted in the Army-Air Force and was honorably discharged March 8, 1946. He attended THE Ohio State University, graduated Baldwin Wallace in 1949 where he was a member of the Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity, and studied law at Ohio Northern University, Ada, Ohio.

He began a brief career with Remington Rand before signing on with 3M Company's industrial tape/special packaging divisions, retiring in 1982 after 30 years of service.

Harry joined the Mason's Sebring, Ohio Lodge #626, in 1946; the Shriners in 1969, Morocco Temple, Jacksonville, Florida; and officially became a Funster as "Toby the Clown" in 1970. He proudly served as a Mason for over 70 years.

"Toby", as his many friends called him, loved his family first of all, hunting, fishing, and boating, and the many circuses and parades he performed in.

Harry is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jacqueline S. Toban, son Richard Toban (Cherie), daughter Dian Toban "Toby" Connery (Jim), 7 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, John and Alice Toban, a son, Daniel Scott Toban, and grandson Jonathan Toban.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or online.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart, Fl. www.allcounty.com




Published in TC Palm from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1010 Northwest Federal Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 692-4055
