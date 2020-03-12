|
Harvey A. Dodson age 90, went to be with His Lord March 5, 2020 at his home in Vero Beach, Florida.
Harvey was born December 31, 1929 in Homestead, Florida before moving to Vero Beach, where he attended Vero Beach High School playing trumpet in the band.
After high school, Harvey joined the United States Marine Corps, a time he held dearly throughout His life.
After discharge from the USMC, Harvey moved to Lima, Ohio where he met his future bride, Patricia Kurtz Dodson. They soon returned to Vero Beach, where he worked in the auto body and fender business for a time while helping his father (Rev. James Henry Dodson) found First Church of God now Pathway Church.
Harvey went on to work in the insurance industry for Nationwide Insurance, where he built a successful agency, his life's work for 35 years retiring in 1997.
Those who knew him knew his true passion was serving Christ, which he did faithfully till his death. Harvey was a Worship Leader for 30 years along with a Church Elder, Teacher, Board Member, and Youth Leader. Other passions were serving in Gideons International, which he did in numerous capacities for 50 years and serving on the Board of Directors for Warner University in Lake Wales, Florida for 15 years.
Harvey is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia K. Dodso; daughter, Kathy Mangnitz (Bernie) Biloxi, MS; son, Ken Dodson (Amy) Indianapolis, IN and William Jones (Catherine) Victoria, TX; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and sisters, Hilda Massy, Clarice Toth and Rachel Meeks.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m., May 9, 2020 at Pathway Church, with a reception to follow. www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020