Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Unity Spiritual Center
950 43 rd Avenue
Heidi Sherman


1947 - 2019
Vero Beach - Heidi was born June 11, 1947 in Battle Creek, Michigan and passed here in Vero Beach on Friday, August 16. She is missed by literally dozens of friends and relatives across the country. Her husband, Rev. R. Scott Sherman was at her side as she moved forward to her next life experience.

Heidi served as an international flight attendant for American Airlines for 43 years. However, at the same time held positions in business and not-for-profit organizations. Her diverse schedule included founding, developing and leading The Professional & Business Forum of South Florida for 11 years. Its mission was to "inspire exceptional performance throughout the community through excellence, high values, integrity, and ethics." A graduate of the University of Michigan, Heidi's other talents were expressed as a certified Landscape Designer and horticulturist. Her own line of orchid floral displays graced dozens of homes here in Florida.

She loved to travel well beyond her airline duties. She and Scott traveled extensively nationally and internationally during their 30 years together. She especially loved northern California where she and Scott lived before coming to Florida in 1992. Prior to moving to Vero Beach five years ago, they lived in Jupiter, Florida near where Scott led the Unity church in West Palm Beach. Despite the fact that she experienced a long siege with ovarian cancer, her powerful attitude and unflagging sense of humor were an inspiration to everyone. A friend said, "It's like she is here to cheer us up."

A Celebration of Life Service will be held a Unity Spiritual Center at 950 43rd Avenue at 2 PM Sunday, August 25th. All are welcome to the celebration. Memorial gifts are being received into a fund established in her name at Unity rather than floral displays.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 22, 2019
