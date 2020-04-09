|
Helen Ederer
Vero Beach - Helen Ederer, 66, died 29 March 2020, at home with family. She was the daughter of Peter Eustis and Anne Duncan Eustis. She attended Norfolk Academy in Norfolk, VA, graduated from Brown University, and received her master's degree from Georgetown University. She worked closely with her husband in real estate development and was a real estate broker in Vero Beach, FL. Helen's passions in life were teaching the Transcendental Meditation technique, education, and competitive open water swimming. Helen traveled around the world teaching TM and enjoyed open water swims in the US and Caribbean. Helen is survived by her husband of 37 years, David Ederer, and her siblings, Frederic Augustus Eustis III, Robert Duncan Eustis and Anne Eustis Hough. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to www.maharishischool.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.millenniumcremationservice.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020