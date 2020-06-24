Helen Louise Oliveira



Stuart - On Wednesday, June 17th, 2020, Helen Louise Oliveira's ten-year battle with breast cancer peacefully ended, in her Stuart, Florida home surrounded by her family, her dog Mylo, her art, and her favorite water view.



Throughout the 81 years that she blessed this earth, Helen was consistently one of the most caring, emphatic, and positive women one could have had the pleasure of knowing. These special traits were present in each conversation she was a part of and every experience she had. Helen pursued many passions in her life, ranging from boating and skiing to becoming a successful painter, shopping for the latest fashions, and decorating her homes with the most current trends. Helen's artistic eyes, particularly with colors and textures, made her a gifted fashion guru. Above all, Helen's most passionate hobby was traveling. She spent many years supporting the family business, Tee's Plus Screenprinting, by representing the company at various tradeshows throughout the country. Upon retiring, Helen enjoyed both national and international trips with her family and close friends, her favorite location being Italy. Regardless of what she was doing, Helen's days were always brightened when her family and friends were present. She will be remembered as somebody who continuously wanted the best for her loved ones.



Helen was welcomed to heaven by her parents Louise and Antone Miranda. She will be sadly missed by her husband of 61 years Edward Oliveira, her sister Nancy Roe, her daughter Dana Oliveira, and her four grandchildren Tucker, Cassidy, Haley, and Cooper Walsh, as well as other family members and friends.



In Helen's honor, please consider making donations to The National Breast Cancer Foundation or The Mystic Art Association (9 Water Street, Mystic, CT).



Announcements regarding a celebration of life gathering will be given at a further date, when all can safely gather.









