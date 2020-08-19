1/1
Helen Mae Morris
Helen Mae Morris

Vero Beach - Helen Mae Morris, 88, of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away on August 9, 2020.

Helen was born in Eureka, California. She has been a resident of Florida for the past 12 years from Davison, Michigan. Prior to retirement, Helen worked as a librarian for many years. In her spare time, Helen was a skilled artist and loved to paint.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband Giles.

Helen was the beloved mother of Annette (Bruce), Lisa, and Brad Morris; adored grandmother of Steven, Mark, Haze, Sarah, Joey, Christopher, Matthew, and John; cherished great grandmother of Autumn, Declan, Lila, Ivy, Caleb, and Raven; dear sister in law of Lavina Morris.

A celebration of Helen's life will be held on September 17, 2020 at 11am at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly Michigan where she will be buried with her late husband.

Contributions to help find a cure for Diabetes may be made at www.diabetes.org.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory. You may visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com for more information.






Published in TC Palm from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Great Lakes National Cemetery
