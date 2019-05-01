|
Helen Nodell
Palm City, FL
Helen Emelia (nee Waigand) Nodell, of Palm City, FL, passed away on April 28, 2019, after suffering a stroke in mid-April. She had been a resident of Palm City since December, 1999, and was a faithful member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Helen was the only child of German immigrant parents, and lived most of her life in Jersey City, NJ. She was the beloved mother of Linda, Debra and Robert (Lisa), and has three grandchildren, Michael, Leeana (Eric) and Lynnet. She was predeceased by her cherished husband of 45 years, Robert S. Nodell, in 1997.
After graduating as salutatorian of her high school class, Helen worked in several New York banking institutions during her early career. However, her greatest professional contribution was made throughout her 32-year tenure at St. Mary Hospital, Hoboken, NJ, (and St. Francis Hospital, Jersey City, when the facilities merged). She was the director of employee benefits for both institutions at the time of her retirement in 1995. She made deep personal connections throughout the years as a result of her selfless dedication to employee welfare--connections which did not diminish after her retirement.
Helen was devoted to her family, friends and her many relatives by marriage. She will be remembered for her intelligence, determination and, especially, unwavering love. She will be greatly missed.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Palm City.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian St. Stuart, Florida. 34997, in Helen's memory.
Published in the TC Palm on May 1, 2019