Helen Patricia Norwood
Vero Beach - The world is less brighter as we mourn the loss of Helen Norwood, beloved Wife of the late Jake Norwood, Mother, Aunt, Sister, and Friend. Helen passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20th after a period of declining health. Helen was 'one of a kind' - a spirited, gregarious and authentic woman. She loved to dance, golf and enjoy life. Helen, born in Cambridge Massachusetts in Feb. of 1925 is survived by her Sister, Anne St. George of Punta Gorda, FL and by Sons Joseph Desmond and Wife Jama, Michael Desmond and Wife Mary Ellen, and Philip Norwood and Wife Linda and by a Daughter, Dirinda Starr Collins and her Husband Randy and numerous Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren as well as Nieces and Nephews and their families. All mourn her passing. When Helen entered any room, she brought with her a special light and a boundless energy. She was a force of nature-unstoppable, and for those of us who loved her, unforgettable. Living most of her adult life in Philadelphia, PA and in Southwest New Jersey, she worked as an Executive Assistant before "retiring" to Vero Beach in 1980. In Vero Beach, she worked for a time for Indian River County and then at Seald-Sweet LLC. She worked for Vista Plantation for many years, and also managed the Grapefruit League for over 15 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to the VNA/Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960 would be appreciated. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. John of the Cross on Sept. 14th at 10 AM. Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach. A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 8, 2019