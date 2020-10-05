1/
Helen Phyllis Desman
Helen Phyllis Desman

Passed away on October 4, 2020. Wife of the late Herbert. Mother of Dr. Scott (Elaine) Desman, Jeffrey (Beth) Desman and Dr. Eric (Lisa) Desman. Grandmother of Alexander, Sydney, Arienne, Jaime, Jacob, Mitchell, Delaney, Noah and Braden. Private Graveside Services are being held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Holocaust Documentation and Education Center, 303 N. Federal Hwy., Delray Beach, FL, 33004, www.hdec.org. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com




Published in TC Palm from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
