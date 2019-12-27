|
Helen S. Tippet
Vero Beach - Helen S. Tippet, 90, died peacefully at her home in Vero Beach on Christmas Day. She was born on April 15, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois to Howard and Lavina Storm.
Helen grew up in LaGrange and Western Springs, Illinois and was a 1947 graduate of Lyons Township High School. While attending Purdue, Helen was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and met the love of her life, James E. Tippet. They were married in Western Springs on June 9, 1951. Jim's career led them to Green Bay and Neenah, Wisconsin and Greenwich, Connecticut. In 1994, Helen relocated to Vero Beach, Florida while summering in New Hampshire and Maine.
She was a 70-year member of the PEO sorority and had a great sense of adventure. She loved to travel and Grandma Helen particularly enjoyed getting to take each of her grandchildren on a special trip for their 10 th birthday. Helen was the consummate wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Helen is survived by a daughter, Sarah Ruwe of Vero Beach, Florida; two sons, Samuel Tippet of Sidney, Maine, and Will Tippet and wife Jennifer of Winnetka, Illinois; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother and husband.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those wishing to make donations may do so in Helen's memory to the James E. Tippet Scholarship at Purdue University ( [email protected] or Purdue Foundation, 403 West Wood St, West Lafayette, IN 47906).
Per Helen's request there will be no service.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019