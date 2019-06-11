|
|
Helmut Claussen
Fort Pierce - Helmut Claussen (Butch) age 66, a resident of Fort Pierce, FL died at Treasure Coast Hospice on Thursday June 6, 2019 with family by his side. Butch was born in Hamburg, Germany and worked as a painter most of his life. Butch is survived by his son James Gurko (spouse Linda Gurko), daughter Ginger Bushey (spouse Richard Bushey), daughter Ashley Lanthier (spouse Scott Lanthier), 5 grandchildren and sister Chris Whisner. He was preceded in death by his parents Horst and Lisa Claussen.
Published in the TC Palm on June 11, 2019