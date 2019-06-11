Resources
More Obituaries for Helmut Claussen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helmut Claussen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helmut Claussen Obituary
Helmut Claussen

Fort Pierce - Helmut Claussen (Butch) age 66, a resident of Fort Pierce, FL died at Treasure Coast Hospice on Thursday June 6, 2019 with family by his side. Butch was born in Hamburg, Germany and worked as a painter most of his life. Butch is survived by his son James Gurko (spouse Linda Gurko), daughter Ginger Bushey (spouse Richard Bushey), daughter Ashley Lanthier (spouse Scott Lanthier), 5 grandchildren and sister Chris Whisner. He was preceded in death by his parents Horst and Lisa Claussen.
Published in the TC Palm on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.