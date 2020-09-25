1/1
Henrietta Louise MacConnell Sullivan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henrietta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henrietta Louise MacConnell Sullivan

Henrietta Louise MacConnell Sullivan passed away peacefully at her home on September 23, 2020, with her husband and family by her side. She was born April 16, 1930, to Alan Champlin MacConnell and Ruth Young MacConnell and was a lifelong resident of Vero Beach. She attended Vero Beach High School and taught swimming at the historic Wind Swept Hotel for the Red Cross. She graduated from Florida State University in 1952. She was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and FSU "Flying High" Circus. It was at FSU that she met her husband of 69 years, Charles A. Sullivan, Sr.

She was a past president of Phi Beta Psi Sorority and The Garden Club of Indian River County, Seagrape Circle. She also volunteered at the Indian River Memorial Hospital as a "Pink Lady" and was a member of The Daughters of The American Revolution.

Her most important role was that of CEO and matriarch of her large family. She is survived by her husband Charles Anderton Sullivan, Sr., four children, Charles Anderton Sullivan Jr. (Stephanie), Michael Alan Sullivan (Kellee), Kathleen Ruth Sullivan (Robert), and Patricia Sullivan Radford (Kent), all of Vero Beach, 11 grandchildren, Maggie, Katie, Patrick, Sarah, Mike Jr. (Brooke), Joe (Ashley), Michelle (Brandon), Kristin (Eivind), Robbie (Ashley), Jamie (James) and Ally (Alex); 13 great grandchildren, Tanner, Elizabeth, Kaily, Bryn, Mikey III., David, Jared, Madison, Ava, Addy, Elle, Reese and Anna Wynn; and 1 great great grandchild, Mia. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Charles Herbert MacConnell.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at the Vero Beach Country Club. In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or The National CFIDS Foundation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach, FL. Online condolences may be shared at www.millenniumcremationservice.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved