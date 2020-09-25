Henrietta Louise MacConnell Sullivan
Henrietta Louise MacConnell Sullivan passed away peacefully at her home on September 23, 2020, with her husband and family by her side. She was born April 16, 1930, to Alan Champlin MacConnell and Ruth Young MacConnell and was a lifelong resident of Vero Beach. She attended Vero Beach High School and taught swimming at the historic Wind Swept Hotel for the Red Cross. She graduated from Florida State University in 1952. She was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and FSU "Flying High" Circus. It was at FSU that she met her husband of 69 years, Charles A. Sullivan, Sr.
She was a past president of Phi Beta Psi Sorority and The Garden Club of Indian River County, Seagrape Circle. She also volunteered at the Indian River Memorial Hospital as a "Pink Lady" and was a member of The Daughters of The American Revolution.
Her most important role was that of CEO and matriarch of her large family. She is survived by her husband Charles Anderton Sullivan, Sr., four children, Charles Anderton Sullivan Jr. (Stephanie), Michael Alan Sullivan (Kellee), Kathleen Ruth Sullivan (Robert), and Patricia Sullivan Radford (Kent), all of Vero Beach, 11 grandchildren, Maggie, Katie, Patrick, Sarah, Mike Jr. (Brooke), Joe (Ashley), Michelle (Brandon), Kristin (Eivind), Robbie (Ashley), Jamie (James) and Ally (Alex); 13 great grandchildren, Tanner, Elizabeth, Kaily, Bryn, Mikey III., David, Jared, Madison, Ava, Addy, Elle, Reese and Anna Wynn; and 1 great great grandchild, Mia. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Charles Herbert MacConnell.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at the Vero Beach Country Club. In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or The National CFIDS Foundation.
