O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport
465 Spring St.
Newport, RI 02840
401-846-0932
Memorial service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St Matthew's Church
87 Narragansett Ave
Jamestown, RI
The Rev Henry Anthony, 85, of Vero Beach, FL and Jamestown, RI died April 9, 2019. He was born in Providence, RI, the son of Ralph and Doris Ostby Anthony. His wife Mary Swan Anthony died in 2005. He is survived by Frank (Pam) of Rye NH, Stephen (Leona) of Honolulu HI, Dana (Sean) Leary of Easton MA, three grandchildren, his partner Diana Sherman Luth and her family and a brother, Harold and his family.



Father Anthony graduated from Moses Brown School and Amherst College. He retired as a VP of Smith Barney in 1979. After earning a Master of Divinity degree from The University of the South he was ordained an Episcopal priest, and served parishes in Newport. Narragansett, Barrington, and Providence, RI. He retired from the Church of the Good Shepherd, Lookout Mountain TN. In recent years he returned to part time work with Van Liew Trust Company.



A memorial service will be celebrated at St Matthew's Church in Jamestown, RI 02835 on May 13 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Matthew's Episcopal Church, 87 Narragansett Ave, Jamestown, RI 02835 and St Augustine Episcopal Church, 475 43rd Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32968.



For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in the TC Palm on May 5, 2019
