Henry (Bill) Beyerle
Surf City NJ & Vero Beach FL - Henry (Bill) Beyerle, 89, of Surf City NJ & Vero Beach FL passed away on October 24, 2019 at his home. Bill was born August 1st, 1930 in Philadelphia to Henry & Emma Beyerle (Burger). He grew up in Philadelphia, raised his family in Delran, NJ and lived for 44 years in Surf City NJ, while spending winters in Vero Beach, FL. He served in the Navy Seabees from 1951 to 1953, followed by a career in the automotive parts business. In 1964, he opened Bill's Auto Supply in Browns Mills, NJ where he ran the day to day operations until his retirement in 1990, eventually selling the business in 1999. Bill was a life-long volunteer in numerous business-related and civic activities including 50+ years Pemberton Township Lions Club and more recently Vero Beach Lions, a 60+ year member of the American Legion, along with the Navy Seabees Island X-10 and Vero Beach Victory Center Military Store.
Devoted husband of 63 years to Ann (Kirby) and loving father to Bruce and his wife Lori of Eastampton NJ and Mark of Philadelphia. Also survived by grandchildren, Jeffery & his wife Heidi of Lumberton NJ and Craig and his fiancé Mike of Philadelphia, along with great-grandchildren Hailey and Allie and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters Claire Kirchen and Jane Clair and grandson Kevin.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 10:30 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm at Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom, NJ 08008. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Seabee Scholarship Fund at Seabee.networkforgood.com.
